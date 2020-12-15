Overview

Dr. Henry Frissora, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Frissora works at Northshore Neurology & EMG LLC in Beverly, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.