Dr. Henry Garazo, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Garazo, MD
Dr. Henry Garazo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center, Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital and Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital.
Dr. Garazo works at
Dr. Garazo's Office Locations
Plastic Surgery Services1140 Conrad Ct, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 791-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
- Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
- Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garazo and staff are amazing!
About Dr. Henry Garazo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Ga Hosps and Clins
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- MOUNT SAINT MARYS COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
