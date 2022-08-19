See All Plastic Surgeons in Hagerstown, MD
Dr. Henry Garazo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (114)
Map Pin Small Hagerstown, MD
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Henry Garazo, MD

Dr. Henry Garazo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center, Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital and Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital.

Dr. Garazo works at Plastic Surgery Services in Hagerstown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garazo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Services
    1140 Conrad Ct, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 791-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Meritus Medical Center
  • Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
  • Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (109)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Dr. Garazo and staff are amazing!
    — Aug 19, 2022
    Dr. Henry Garazo, MD
    About Dr. Henry Garazo, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558359653
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Ga Hosps and Clins
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    • MOUNT SAINT MARYS COLLEGE
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Garazo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garazo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garazo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garazo works at Plastic Surgery Services in Hagerstown, MD. View the full address on Dr. Garazo’s profile.

    114 patients have reviewed Dr. Garazo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garazo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garazo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garazo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

