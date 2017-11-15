Overview of Dr. Henry Garza III, MD

Dr. Henry Garza III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Schertz, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Garza III works at Acacia OB/GYN in Schertz, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis, Uterine Fibroids and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.