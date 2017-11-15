Dr. Henry Garza III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Garza III, MD
Dr. Henry Garza III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Schertz, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Acacia OB/GYN - North5000 Baptist Health Dr Ste 102, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (210) 226-7827
Acacia OB/GYN - North7940 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 900, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 226-7827
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Garza is very nice and explains everything to you so you can understand the problems easily.
- R E Thomason Gen Hospital
- Baylor University
Dr. Garza III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garza III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garza III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garza III has seen patients for Cervicitis, Uterine Fibroids and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garza III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garza III speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza III.
