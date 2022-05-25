See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Henry Glick, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (34)
Accepting new patients
64 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Henry Glick, MD

Dr. Henry Glick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.

Dr. Glick works at Baptist Hospital of Miami in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Glick's Office Locations

    Baptist Hospital of Miami
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 274-5574
    Glick Baer and Safinski MD PA
    7800 SW 87th Ave Ste 120, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    W. Scott Mcdonald MD PA
    8740 N Kendall Dr Ste 101, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 274-5574

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 25, 2022
    I have been Dr. Glick’s patient for decades. He is not only competent and professional, but also the most caring, kindest, and most compassionate physician I have ever seen.
    EJSGK — May 25, 2022
    About Dr. Henry Glick, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 64 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336191055
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Meml Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Glick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Glick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glick works at Baptist Hospital of Miami in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Glick’s profile.

    Dr. Glick has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Glick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

