Dr. Henry Glick, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Glick, MD
Dr. Henry Glick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Glick works at
Dr. Glick's Office Locations
Baptist Hospital of Miami8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 274-5574
Glick Baer and Safinski MD PA7800 SW 87th Ave Ste 120, Miami, FL 33173 Directions
W. Scott Mcdonald MD PA8740 N Kendall Dr Ste 101, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 274-5574
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. Glick’s patient for decades. He is not only competent and professional, but also the most caring, kindest, and most compassionate physician I have ever seen.
About Dr. Henry Glick, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 64 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336191055
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glick works at
Dr. Glick has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glick speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Glick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.