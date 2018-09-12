Dr. Goolsby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Goolsby, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Goolsby, MD
Dr. Henry Goolsby, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.
Dr. Goolsby works at
Dr. Goolsby's Office Locations
780 Bayou Pines Drive East501 DOCTOR MICHAEL DEBAKEY DR, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 312-8234Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center Inc.2002 W Walnut St Ste 2, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 312-8234
- 3 3900 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 204, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We are fortunate to have such a knowledgeable Integrative Doctor in Lake Charles. He cares about his patients and spends ample time assessing each person’s situation. He tailors your treatments specifically to you. Listens to you and will adjust your treatment if needed. Incredibly positive! Just outstanding.
About Dr. Henry Goolsby, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese and French
- 1538109988
Education & Certifications
- St Univ Of Ny-Oncology/Hem
- University of Health Sciences/Chicago Medical School
- University Of Health Sciences / Chicago Medical School
- Universite Libre De Bruxelles
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goolsby accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goolsby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goolsby works at
Dr. Goolsby speaks Chinese and French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Goolsby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goolsby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goolsby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goolsby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.