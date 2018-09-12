See All Oncologists in Lake Charles, LA
Dr. Henry Goolsby, MD

Medical Oncology
3.7 (18)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Henry Goolsby, MD

Dr. Henry Goolsby, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.

Dr. Goolsby works at Infinite Health in Lake Charles, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goolsby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    780 Bayou Pines Drive East
    501 DOCTOR MICHAEL DEBAKEY DR, Lake Charles, LA 70601 (337) 312-8234
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Infinite Health Integrative Medicine Center Inc.
    2002 W Walnut St Ste 2, Lake Charles, LA 70601 (337) 312-8234
  3. 3
    3900 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 204, Metairie, LA 70002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
Symptomatic Menopause
Iodine Deficiency
Migraine
Symptomatic Menopause
Iodine Deficiency
Migraine
Symptomatic Menopause
Iodine Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Symptomatic Menopause
Iodine Deficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Colorectal Cancer
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Skin Screenings
Testicular Dysfunction
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Leukemia
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bleeding Disorders
Breast Cancer
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cancer Treatment Complications
Cardiovascular Disease
Celiac Disease
Chemotherapy
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Sinusitis
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Coccygeal Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatological Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Emphysema
Endocrine Disorders
Erectile Dysfunction
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hormone Imbalance
Hydrocele
Hypertension
Indigestion
Infections
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Leukocytosis
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Lung Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Multi-System Injuries
Multiple Myeloma
Musculoskeletal Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neurological Diseases
Neutropenia
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Nutritional Counseling
Oral Cancer
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteosarcoma
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancreatic Cancer
Phase of Life Problem
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Respiratory Diseases
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Secondary Malignancies
Sexual Dysfunction
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Skin Cancer
Skin Diseases
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Treatment
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stomach Cancer
Stress Management
Thrombocytosis
Thymomas
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tongue Cancer
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 12, 2018
    We are fortunate to have such a knowledgeable Integrative Doctor in Lake Charles. He cares about his patients and spends ample time assessing each person’s situation. He tailors your treatments specifically to you. Listens to you and will adjust your treatment if needed. Incredibly positive! Just outstanding.
    Anna in LA — Sep 12, 2018
    About Dr. Henry Goolsby, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and French
    NPI Number
    • 1538109988
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Univ Of Ny-Oncology/Hem
    Residency
    • University of Health Sciences/Chicago Medical School
    Internship
    • University Of Health Sciences / Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Universite Libre De Bruxelles
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
