Overview

Dr. Henry Govekar, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Govekar works at Rush University Surgeons in Chicago, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL and Elmwood Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.