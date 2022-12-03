See All Dermatologists in Chester, NY
Dr. Henry Greenblatt, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (10)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Henry Greenblatt, MD is a Dermatologist in Chester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.

Dr. Greenblatt works at Horizon Family Medical, Chester, NY in Chester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Overweight and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1460 STATE ROUTE 17M, Chester, NY 10918 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 291-7041

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Overweight
Dermatitis
Acne
Overweight
Dermatitis

Acne Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 03, 2022
    I've seen Dr. Greenblatt annually for well over the decade. The office procedures are good, waiting times reasonable, and Dr. G. is a pleasure to see. He is thorough, concerned, intelligent, and skilled, and I actually look forward to my visits there.
    Douglas Winslow Cooper — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Henry Greenblatt, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1619963899
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Bronx Muni Hlth Ctr/Montefi
    Residency
    Medical Education
    New York U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Greenblatt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenblatt works at Horizon Family Medical, Chester, NY in Chester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Greenblatt’s profile.

    Dr. Greenblatt has seen patients for Acne, Overweight and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenblatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenblatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenblatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenblatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

