Dr. Henry Habib, DPM
Overview of Dr. Henry Habib, DPM
Dr. Henry Habib, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY.
Dr. Habib works at
Dr. Habib's Office Locations
Northwell Health1050 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 816-6440
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Habib has been a caring and concerned doctor who listens to his patients needs and is genuinely one of the few persons I know who should be in the medical profession! It is so appreciated!
About Dr. Henry Habib, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1437104635
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habib has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Habib works at
Dr. Habib speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habib.
