Dr. Henry Hagenstein, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Dr. Hagenstein's Office Locations
Henry Hagenstein D.o. PC3635 GENESYS PKWY, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-0682
Genesys Regional Medical Center1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Henry Hagenstein, DO
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagenstein accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagenstein has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, Cognitive Function Testing and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagenstein.
