Overview of Dr. Henry Hagenstein, DO

Dr. Henry Hagenstein, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Hagenstein works at Henry Hagenstein DO PC in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma, Cognitive Function Testing and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.