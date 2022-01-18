Overview of Dr. Henry Haley Jr, MD

Dr. Henry Haley Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Haley Jr works at Eye Care Surgery Center in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Mandeville, LA and Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.