Dr. Henry Haley Jr, MD
Dr. Henry Haley Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Eye Care Surgery Center10423 Old Hammond Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 923-0960
- 2 3545 Highway 190, Mandeville, LA 70471 Directions (985) 674-5050
Jeffrey Singer MD Apmc4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 406, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 456-3155
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Luv this dr. He was very good. Explained everything very well. The staff was very friendly.
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Haley Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haley Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haley Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haley Jr works at
Dr. Haley Jr has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haley Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Haley Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haley Jr.
