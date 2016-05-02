Dr. Henry Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Hamilton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr Claire Serrato MD1820 Ogden Dr Ste 200, Burlingame, CA 94010
35 Baywood Ave # 1, San Mateo, CA 94402
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Hamilton and Georgette for over 20 years. Not only are they excellent OB/GYN care providers, but they are also my Primary Care Physicians. They are always friendly, easy-going, efficient, caring and VERY good at what they do. The office staff is also professional and helpful. I highly recommend Dr. Hamilton AND Georgette.
About Dr. Henry Hamilton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417927534
Education & Certifications
- Elmhurst Hospital Center Mt Sinai
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamilton has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Uterine Fibroids and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hamilton speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.