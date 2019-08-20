Dr. Henry Hazlitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hazlitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Hazlitt, MD
Dr. Henry Hazlitt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Clearwater Cardiovascular & Interventional Consultants MD PA455 Pinellas St Ste 400, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 394-1911
Clearwater Cardiovascular & Interventional Consultants1840 Mease Dr Ste 202, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 725-6246
Clearwater Cardiovascular & Interventional Consultants8839 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 300, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 394-1911
Morton Plant Hospital300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 462-7000
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr Hazlitt was on time, he answered all my questions and was very polite and kind, and took his time. The office was staff was friendly and very professional. On departure I was given two pages of instructions, the staff member sat down with me and explained them in detail. I highly recommend Dr Hazlitt.
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1457332553
- Oklahoma University Medical Center
- Baylor U
- Baylor Univeristy Medical Center
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- NORTHEAST LOUISIANA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hazlitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hazlitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hazlitt works at
Dr. Hazlitt has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hazlitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hazlitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hazlitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hazlitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hazlitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.