Dr. Henry Hinkle III, MD
Dr. Henry Hinkle III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Jackson Parish Hospital, Northern Louisiana Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Gastroenterology Clinic A Professional Medical Corp.611 GRAMMONT ST, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 325-2649
West Monroe Endoscopy Center102 Thomas Rd Ste 506, West Monroe, LA 71291 Directions (318) 388-8878
Endoscopy Center of Monroe Inc316 S 6th St, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 327-3107
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center
- Jackson Parish Hospital
- Northern Louisiana Medical Center
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I found Dr. Hinkle to have a very calming nature. I felt comfortable that God would direct him through my colonoscopy.
About Dr. Henry Hinkle III, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Dr. Hinkle III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinkle III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinkle III has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia and Esophageal Motility Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinkle III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinkle III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinkle III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinkle III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinkle III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.