Overview

Dr. Henry Hinkle III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Jackson Parish Hospital, Northern Louisiana Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Hinkle III works at Gastroenterology Clinic A Professional Medical Corp. in Monroe, LA with other offices in West Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia and Esophageal Motility Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.