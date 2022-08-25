Dr. Holcomb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Holcomb, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Holcomb, MD
Dr. Henry Holcomb, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Holcomb works at
Dr. Holcomb's Office Locations
Medpsych Health Services LLC6237 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (240) 464-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Holcomb for over 2 years. His insight and knowledge are outstanding. Dr. Holcomb has a great grasp of situations and his use of medications is very cautious and for a very specific purpose. Dr. Holcomb excels in his profession, an excellent Psychiatrist.
About Dr. Henry Holcomb, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1225110075
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holcomb accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holcomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Holcomb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holcomb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holcomb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holcomb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.