Dr. Henry Huang, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Huang, MD
Dr. Henry Huang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University Medical Center and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital, Keck Hospital of USC, LAC + USC Medical Center, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Huang's Office Locations
Cardiovascular Medicine in Redwood City2900 Whipple Ave Ste 230, Redwood City, CA 94062 Directions
Coastside Physical Therapy799 Main St Ste D, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:30am - 12:30pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. A physician who takes the time to listen to his patients and has outstanding communication and analytical skills.
About Dr. Henry Huang, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063562882
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center
- Scripps Clinic/Green Hospital
- Green Hospital Scripps Clin|Scripps Clinic/Green Hospital
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Sequoia Hospital
- Keck Hospital of USC
- LAC + USC Medical Center
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
