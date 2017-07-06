Dr. Henry Hudson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Hudson III, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Hudson III, MD
Dr. Henry Hudson III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Hudson III's Office Locations
High Country Mcl Rtn Vtrs PC4343 Pan American Fwy NE Ste 224, Albuquerque, NM 87107 Directions (505) 344-5400
Lawrence S Rice MD A Medical Corp.5565 Grossmont Center Dr Ste 551, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (800) 898-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the finest doctor I have ever seen for my eye problems. He is extremely competent and has a no nonsense approach to patients. He tells it like it is with clear explanations and accurate information. A true professional in every way.
About Dr. Henry Hudson III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudson III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hudson III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudson III has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Chorioretinal Scars and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudson III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudson III.
