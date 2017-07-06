See All Ophthalmologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Henry Hudson III, MD

Ophthalmology
2.9 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Henry Hudson III, MD

Dr. Henry Hudson III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. 

Dr. Hudson III works at High Country Mcl Rtn Vtrs PC in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Chorioretinal Scars and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hudson III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    High Country Mcl Rtn Vtrs PC
    4343 Pan American Fwy NE Ste 224, Albuquerque, NM 87107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 344-5400
  2. 2
    Lawrence S Rice MD A Medical Corp.
    5565 Grossmont Center Dr Ste 551, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 898-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chorioretinal Scars
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chorioretinal Scars
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chorioretinal Scars
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Macular Hole
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinoschisis
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Cataracts
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Retinopathy
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Panophthalmitis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Pars Planitis
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Telangiectasia
Solar Retinopathy
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Henry Hudson III, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851349195
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Hudson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hudson III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hudson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hudson III has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Chorioretinal Scars and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudson III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudson III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

