Dr. Henry Igid, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Henry Igid, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of the Philippines and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Summerlin Medical Center I-II653 N Town Center Dr Ste 402, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 243-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- SelectHealth
- Special Needs Plan
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
While I was very concerned about the reason for my need to follow up, with an Oncologist per the recommendation of my PCP, the overall attention to details of my initial appointment and subsequent visits made my understanding of the steps in the process very clear. The team that I worked with was highly professional, super courteous, and very communicative in our interactions.
Specialties
- Hematology
- English, Ilocano and Tagalog
- 1003182106
Education
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- University of the Philippines
- University of the Philippines
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Igid speaks Ilocano and Tagalog.
