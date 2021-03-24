Dr. Henry Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Johnson, MD
Dr. Henry Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Central Alabama Women's Care - Bell Road2455 Bell Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 747-8970
-
2
Central Alabama Women's Care - South2055 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 747-8920
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
As a new patient, I was extremely satisfied with the staff and the doctor. They were very attentive. Dr. Johnson took time to listen to my concerns. As well, I was given materials to better educate me on my condition.
About Dr. Henry Johnson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1184719379
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Meharry Medical College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.