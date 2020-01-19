Dr. Henry Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Johnson, MD
Dr. Henry Johnson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi and University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada.
Dr. Johnson works at
Gastroenterology Associates of North Mississippi, PA1208 Office Park Dr, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 234-9888
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi
- University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
He is great.He also explains your condition well.The staff and his nurse are always willing to assist you by phone or in person.My reason for leaving his practice is caused by a change in my insurance.I would highly recommend Dr.Johnson and his staff.
About Dr. Henry Johnson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1518147925
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.