Overview

Dr. Henry Johnson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi and University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada.



Dr. Johnson works at Gastroenterology Associates of North Mississippi, PA in Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.