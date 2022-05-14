See All Allergists & Immunologists in Overland Park, KS
Super Profile

Dr. Henry Kanarek, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.1 (32)
Accepting new patients
2023 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Henry Kanarek, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Lasalle and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Kanarek works at Henry J Kanarek in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hives and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry J Kanarek
    Henry J Kanarek
4601 W 109th St, Overland Park, KS 66211
(913) 257-3516

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgG Subclass Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Intravenous Immune Globulin (IVIG) Treatment Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 14, 2022
    I appreciate doctor Kanarek SO much. I don't live in the area but he took a phone call from my regular allergist to help her figure out my diagnosis. I was so impressed at how responsive he was and the care and information he shared. He always takes the time with me that I need and goes above and beyond!! He answers my calls and messages promptly. I've never had a doctor who shows so much care! I have tears in my eyes even thinking back on it. I've been his patient for a year now and he has my condition under control. Knowledge is power and he definitely shares it. I'm happy to make the 4 he drive to see him and his friendly office staff. Such a wonderful, kind, and knowledgeable clinic!! If he is rushed it is because he has taken the time to care for someone else who is in dire need without making you feel like a burden. Only once has he been rushed with me but everyone deserves to have a "bad day". One bad experience doesn't take away from all the amazing times he has done his best
    ANK — May 14, 2022
    About Dr. Henry Kanarek, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 2023 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Mercy Hospital|University of Kansas Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    • Universidad Lasalle
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Kanarek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanarek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kanarek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kanarek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kanarek works at Henry J Kanarek in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Kanarek’s profile.

    Dr. Kanarek has seen patients for Hives and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanarek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanarek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanarek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanarek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanarek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

