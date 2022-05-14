Dr. Henry Kanarek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanarek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Kanarek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Kanarek, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Lasalle and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Kanarek works at
Locations
-
1
Henry J Kanarek4601 W 109th St, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 257-3516
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kanarek?
I appreciate doctor Kanarek SO much. I don’t live in the area but he took a phone call from my regular allergist to help her figure out my diagnosis. I was so impressed at how responsive he was and the care and information he shared. He always takes the time with me that I need and goes above and beyond!! He answers my calls and messages promptly. I’ve never had a doctor who shows so much care! I have tears in my eyes even thinking back on it. I’ve been his patient for a year now and he has my condition under control. Knowledge is power and he definitely shares it. I’m happy to make the 4 he drive to see him and his friendly office staff. Such a wonderful, kind, and knowledgeable clinic!! If he is rushed it is because he has taken the time to care for someone else who is in dire need without making you feel like a burden. Only once has he been rushed with me but everyone deserves to have a “bad day”. One bad experience doesn’t take away from all the amazing times he has done his best
About Dr. Henry Kanarek, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 2023 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801983408
Education & Certifications
- Children's Mercy Hospital|University of Kansas Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Universidad Lasalle
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanarek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanarek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanarek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanarek works at
Dr. Kanarek has seen patients for Hives and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanarek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kanarek speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanarek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanarek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanarek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanarek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.