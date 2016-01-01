See All Pediatricians in Woodland, CA
Dr. Henry Kano, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Henry Kano, MD

Dr. Henry Kano, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kano works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Henry Kano, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1861427437
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Kano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kano works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kano’s profile.

    Dr. Kano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

