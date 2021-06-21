Overview of Dr. Henry Kaplan, MD

Dr. Henry Kaplan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Kaplan works at True Family Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.