Dr. Henry Kaplan, MD
Dr. Henry Kaplan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
True Family Center1221 Madison St Ste 500, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 386-2828
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Kaplan was my oncologist from 2009 to 2020. He is an exceptional doctor and human being I owe to him the fact that I am alive today.
- 51 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
