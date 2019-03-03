Overview

Dr. Henry Katz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albany Medical College - Union University and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Montefiore at 1254 Central Park in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.