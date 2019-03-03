Dr. Henry Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Katz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albany Medical College - Union University and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
Montefiore at 1254 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Amerihealth
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Coventry Health Care
EmblemHealth
First Health
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Humana
MultiPlan
MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Started in the ER at Saint Johns Riverside Hospital for constipation. After multiple non-invasive procedures I required a colonoscopy to determine that my system was cleared. Dr. Katz and his team did a great job. No pain, discomfort, and quickly returned to my room and release from the hospital.
About Dr. Henry Katz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1104925858
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore M C-H&l Moses Div, Gastroenterology Nyu Hospitals Center, Internal Medicine
- Nyu-Bellevue Med Ctr
- Albany Medical College - Union University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
