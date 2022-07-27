See All Plastic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Henry Kawamoto Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Henry Kawamoto Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Call for new patient details
59 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Henry Kawamoto Jr, MD

Dr. Henry Kawamoto Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Kawamoto Jr works at David Geffen School of Medicine At Ucla in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Fealy, MD
Dr. Michael Fealy, MD
4.5 (70)
View Profile
Dr. David Deutsch, MD
Dr. David Deutsch, MD
4.2 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
5.0 (146)
View Profile

Dr. Kawamoto Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David Geffen School of Medicine At Ucla
    200 Medical Plz Ste 465, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-5510

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kawamoto Jr?

Jul 27, 2022
God Sent me this man to operate on me when no one would Wish I could talk to him again
Jose Mendoza — Jul 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Henry Kawamoto Jr, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Henry Kawamoto Jr, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kawamoto Jr to family and friends

Dr. Kawamoto Jr's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kawamoto Jr

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Henry Kawamoto Jr, MD.

About Dr. Henry Kawamoto Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 59 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1053424283
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kawamoto Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kawamoto Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kawamoto Jr works at David Geffen School of Medicine At Ucla in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kawamoto Jr’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kawamoto Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kawamoto Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kawamoto Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kawamoto Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Henry Kawamoto Jr, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.