Overview

Dr. Henry Kearse, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Kearse works at MUSC Health Dermatology - Summerville in Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.