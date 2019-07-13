See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Summerville, SC
Dr. Henry Kearse, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
2.4 (34)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Henry Kearse, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Kearse works at MUSC Health Dermatology - Summerville in Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Dermatology - Summerville
    85 Springview Ln, Summerville, SC 29485 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 792-3021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Jul 13, 2019
    Been to Dr. Kearse’s three times. He is very knowledgeable, friendly and patient. Office staff is professional, friendly and courteous. Almost no waiting time. Will use Dr. Kearse again.
    Rita Pigott in Summerville, SC — Jul 13, 2019
    About Dr. Henry Kearse, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538247663
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Geisinger Medical Center|Overlook Hosp
    Medical Education
    • South Carolina U, College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Kearse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kearse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kearse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kearse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kearse works at MUSC Health Dermatology - Summerville in Summerville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Kearse’s profile.

    Dr. Kearse has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kearse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kearse. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kearse.

