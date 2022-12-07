Dr. Henry Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
South Bend Orthopedic Associates53880 Carmichael Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 247-9441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was thoroughly impressed with how Dr. Kim explained everything to me and what my problem is. He spent a lot of time with me and made me feel very comfortable. Thank you Dr. Kim!!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700868460
Education & Certifications
- Knee and Shoulder Fellowship Insall Scott Kelly Institue, New York, New York.
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Stanford University, Palo Alto, Ca
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee, Nerve Block and Somatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.