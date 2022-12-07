Overview of Dr. Henry Kim, MD

Dr. Henry Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at South Bend Orthopaedics in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.