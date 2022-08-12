Dr. Klotz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Klotz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Klotz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital.
Locations
Roger W Tinsley MD PC17 E Genesee St Ste 101, Auburn, NY 13021 Directions (315) 253-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Auburn Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klotz saved my life. I had trouble swallowing and the hospital was booking outpatient procedures two and three months in the future because they were short staffed. Dr. Klotz got me into the hospital quickly for a procedure and found cancer in my esophagus. He next found a surgeon because I needed a feeding tube placed in my abdomen. Treatment followed in form of chemo and radiation, then surgery. I am now (two years later) cancer free. I found him to be an excellent doctor who always treated me with respect. Thank you, Dr Klotz. I highly recommend him if you need a gastroenterologist. He is also a really nice person!
About Dr. Henry Klotz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1134283104
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
