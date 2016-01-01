See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Newnan, GA
Dr. Henry Krebs, MD

Interventional Radiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Henry Krebs, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They graduated from Texas A&amp;M University and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.

Dr. Krebs works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta
    600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CTCA Atlanta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ablation
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Aneurysm Stenting
Ablation
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Aneurysm Stenting

Ablation Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ablation
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Angiography Chevron Icon
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Arterial Aneurysm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Arterial Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Arterial Puncture Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Barium Enema Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Carotid Vertebral Sonography Chevron Icon
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Cerebral Angiography Chevron Icon
Chest Tube Insertion Chevron Icon
Chest X-Ray Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cryoablation Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Cyst Aspiration Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Digital Tomography Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Embolization of Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Abdominal Aortic Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Henry Krebs, MD

    • Interventional Radiology
    • English
    • 1043298243
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University|Emory University Hospital
    • Univ of Texas HSC-San Antonio
    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr|University Tex Health Science Center
    • Texas A&amp;amp;M University
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Krebs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krebs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krebs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krebs works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. View the full address on Dr. Krebs’s profile.

    Dr. Krebs has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krebs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krebs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krebs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

