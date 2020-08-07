Dr. Henry Kung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Kung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Kung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Kung works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Henry I. Kung, M.D., A Professional Corporation120 La Casa Via Ste 107, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 945-6070
- 2 2021 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 944-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kung?
Takes time to listen; offers thoughtful treatment options.
About Dr. Henry Kung, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French and Mandarin
- 1518941673
Education & Certifications
- Martinez VA Medical Center
- New York Metropolitan Hosp
- Maimonides Medical Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kung accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kung works at
Dr. Kung has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kung speaks Chinese, French and Mandarin.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.