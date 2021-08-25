Dr. Henry Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Lau, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Lau, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Lau works at
Locations
Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road4320 Holmestown Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 652-8440
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! After being left high and dry by Dr. Williams I planned on looking outside of Tidelands for a primary care doctor. Thankfully Tidelands booked me with Dr. Lau! My appointment was flawless. I checked in at the new facility on Holmestown Road which went very well. Within minutes Dr. Lau’s nurse took me back and put me in a room. Dr. Lau came in minutes later and started one of my best experiences with a doctor ever. He listened to my concerns and patiently explained why certain medications were prescribed and how to improve my health. He did not rush our visit at all and answered all of my questions and concerns. He prescribed a new medication and took care of the ordering right there. When I got to my car I already had a text from CVS that my RX was ready. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Lau to anyone and feel that not only did I gain a fantastic doctor but also a friend.
About Dr. Henry Lau, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1861432601
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Lau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lau speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.
