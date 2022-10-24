Overview

Dr. Henry Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Dermatology - Broadway in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.