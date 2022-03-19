Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Henry Lee, MD
Dr. Henry Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Lee Aesthetic Center58 Mount Bethel Rd Ste 302, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 738-1160
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
I made a consultation appointment with Dr. Lee to determine if my droopy eyelids needed surgery. I was immediately impressed by his professionalism as well as his assurance that this surgery would be painless and offer immediate results. Once I had the surgery, he outlined steps I needed to take in order to reduce swelling and expedite recovery. After a week of putting cool or warm packs on my eyes, I could not get over the improvement in how I looked and felt about my eyes. At my one week appointment, Dr. Lee was clear that my recovery had just begun and that my eyes would continue to become smoother, softer and lighter (less red). He was absolutely right! I have now had my 2 month follow up appointment and could see that my eyes definitely look more natural and younger. Thank you so much Dr. Lee for guiding me to make this decision and for your professional services that have let to an amazing result. This has been one of the best decisions I have ever made!
About Dr. Henry Lee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1447412952
Education & Certifications
- Allure Facial Laser Center and Medispa
- Scheie Eye Inst-U Penn
- St Barnabas Medical Center
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.