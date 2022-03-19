Overview of Dr. Henry Lee, MD

Dr. Henry Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Lee Aesthetic Center in Warren, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.