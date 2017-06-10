Overview of Dr. Henry Lee, MD

Dr. Henry Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.



Dr. Lee works at Buffalo Niagara Retina Assocs in Williamsville, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.