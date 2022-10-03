Dr. Henry Lepely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lepely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Lepely, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Lepely, MD
Dr. Henry Lepely, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALAMANCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Lepely's Office Locations
Henry Lepely MD PA4131 University Blvd S Ste 7, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 387-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was my doc for 4 yrs I really love the way he lets you talk and he listens
About Dr. Henry Lepely, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1083643175
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SALAMANCA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lepely has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lepely accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lepely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lepely has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lepely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lepely speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepely. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lepely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lepely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lepely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.