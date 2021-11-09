Overview

Dr. Henry Leung, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Leung works at CA EMERGENCY PHYSICIANS in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.