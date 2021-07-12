Overview

Dr. Henry Levine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at Center For Digestive Health in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL, Lake Mary, FL, Clermont, FL and Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) and Duodenal Polypectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.