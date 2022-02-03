Dr. Henry Liberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Liberman, MD
Overview
Dr. Henry Liberman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.
Locations
Northside Hospital Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 312-1000Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northside Hospital Duluth3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-6800Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute - Sandy Springs - Hammond1150 Hammond Dr Ste 520, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 962-6000
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute - Midtown Atlanta1110 W Peachtree St NW Ste 920, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 962-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Liberman for over 30 years and would not entrust my cardiovascular care to anyone else.
About Dr. Henry Liberman, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liberman has seen patients for Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Liberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liberman.
