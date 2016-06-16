Dr. Henry Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henry Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy & Asthma Center of Inland Empire Inc.8008 Monet Ave Ste 107, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739 Directions (909) 463-6900
-
2
Allergy & Asthma Center13768 Roswell Ave Ste 215, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 631-2345
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
Dr. Lin was thorough, and friendly. Staff were friendly as well.
About Dr. Henry Lin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan
- 1407966500
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.