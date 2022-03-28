Overview

Dr. Henry Lin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at Desert Valley Medical Center in Victorville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Malnutrition and Duodenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.