Dr. Henry Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Henry Lin, MD
Dr. Henry Lin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Henry H Lin MD3900 N Andrews Ave, Oakland Park, FL 33309 Directions (954) 563-4323
- 2 2825 N State Road 7 Ste 205, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 979-3292
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing. The best of the best
About Dr. Henry Lin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
