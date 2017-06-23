Overview of Dr. Henry Lin, MD

Dr. Henry Lin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.



Dr. Lin works at HENRY H LIN MD in Oakland Park, FL with other offices in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.