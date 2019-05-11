Overview

Dr. Henry Liu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Liu works at Lehigh Family Medicine Associates in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.