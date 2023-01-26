See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Henry Lok, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Henry Lok, DO

Pain Management
5.0 (37)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Henry Lok, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Larkin Community Hospital

Dr. Lok works at Lok Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Lok Clinic
    1818 E Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 623-5493
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Back Pain
Epidural Steroid Injections
Acupuncture
Back Pain
Epidural Steroid Injections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heat Therapy Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lok?

    Jan 26, 2023
    Dr. Lok was amazing. He really listened to what I was saying and he really took time during my visit. There was no long wait before seeing him and all his staff were very nice.
    Renee D. A. — Jan 26, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Henry Lok, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Henry Lok, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lok to family and friends

    Dr. Lok's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lok

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Henry Lok, DO.

    About Dr. Henry Lok, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033501671
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Larkin Community Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Larkin Community Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry Lok, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lok has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lok speaks Cantonese and Spanish.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lok. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Henry Lok, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.