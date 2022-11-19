Dr. Henry Luh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Luh, DO
Overview
Dr. Henry Luh, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Luh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Summerlin Hospital Medical Center657 N Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 254-8900
-
2
The Obgyn Center7160 SMOKE RANCH RD, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 254-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Teachers Health Trust
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luh?
He delivered my son in 2014. He is seriously the best. He nurturing, caring and he so good at what he does.. I won’t go to anyone else!
About Dr. Henry Luh, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1497713762
Education & Certifications
- The American Congress Of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luh works at
Dr. Luh has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luh speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Luh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.