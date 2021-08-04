Overview

Dr. Henry Lujan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lujan works at Jackson Medical Group in Miami, FL with other offices in Palmetto Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Hemorrhoids and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.