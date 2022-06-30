Dr. Henry Luu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry Luu, DO
Overview
Dr. Henry Luu, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Kensington Hospital.
Dr. Luu works at
Locations
-
1
Connections Community Support Programs Inc.3821 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington, DE 19805 Directions (302) 442-6622
-
2
West Chester Physical Therapy & Fitness Center PC1450 E Boot Rd Ste 200C, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 436-9878
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Kensington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luu?
Dr Luu, is a excellent doctor! I have known him for years. He is an amazing person, like someone’s best friend!! He is knowledgeable, intelligent, engaging, interesting and personable… seriously does anyone feel that way about any doctor? Personally, I have never felt that way before with any of my doctors. He is a true gem & you are an extremely lucky person should you have the chance to meet him!!! Honestly I am a client absolutely no other relation to him. What I have written is all true and I have never ever reviewed anyone or anything before!!!!!
About Dr. Henry Luu, DO
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1306864947
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of the Sciences
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luu accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luu works at
Dr. Luu speaks Cantonese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Luu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.