Dr. Henry Luu, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Kensington Hospital.



Dr. Luu works at Connections Community Support Programs Inc. in Wilmington, DE with other offices in West Chester, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.