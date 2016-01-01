Dr. Henry McAninch Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAninch Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henry McAninch Jr, DPM
Overview of Dr. Henry McAninch Jr, DPM
Dr. Henry McAninch Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Spartanburg, SC.
Dr. McAninch Jr works at
Dr. McAninch Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Thomas Patrick184 Oakland Ave, Spartanburg, SC 29302 Directions (864) 582-8570
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McAninch Jr?
About Dr. Henry McAninch Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1225065931
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAninch Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAninch Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAninch Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAninch Jr works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McAninch Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAninch Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAninch Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAninch Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.