Overview

Dr. Henry McKinney, MD is a Dermatologist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona.



Dr. McKinney works at MCKINNEY HENRY D MD OFFICE in Altoona, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Shaving of Skin Lesion and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.