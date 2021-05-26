See All Cardiologists in Williamsville, NY
Dr. Henry Meltser, MD

Cardiology
4.1 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Henry Meltser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med University and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Meltser works at Trinity Medical Cardiology in Williamsville, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Williamsville Office
    825 Wehrle Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 634-3243
  2. 2
    Trinity Medical Cardiology
    310 Sterling Dr Ste 100, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 677-6800
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kenmore Mercy Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    May 26, 2021
    Excellent. This Dr. is absolutely fantastic at what he does and can do more than many in the same field. I would strongly recommend this brilliant and highly skilled man to anyone. I’m super grateful and thankful for him and all he was able to do for me. Superman! A+++
    Leo W. — May 26, 2021
    About Dr. Henry Meltser, MD

    • Cardiology
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY Upstate Med University