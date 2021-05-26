Overview

Dr. Henry Meltser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med University and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Meltser works at Trinity Medical Cardiology in Williamsville, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.