Dr. Henry Mentz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Henry Mentz, MD

Dr. Henry Mentz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Mentz works at The Aesthetic Center For Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mentz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Galleria Location
    4400 Post Oak Pkwy Ste 2260, Houston, TX 77027 (713) 799-9999
  2. 2
    Memorial City Location
    12727 Kimberley Ln Ste 300, Houston, TX 77024 (713) 799-9999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Liposuction
Liposuction

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
May 03, 2020
He is Excellent & professional surgeon.
Shirin Hashemi — May 03, 2020
About Dr. Henry Mentz, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 39 years of experience
  • English
  • 1821163429
Education & Certifications

  • St Joseph Medical Center
  • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
  • Oschner Med Found
  • Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans
  • Louisiana State University
  • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Henry Mentz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mentz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mentz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mentz works at The Aesthetic Center For Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mentz’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mentz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mentz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mentz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mentz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

