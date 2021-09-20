Overview of Dr. Henry Merola, MD

Dr. Henry Merola, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waltham, MA. They graduated from University Di Pisa Faculty Di Med E Chirurgia Pisa Italy and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Merola works at Waltham Medical Group in Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.